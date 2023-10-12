What happens when you put 10 of TV’s most ruthless liars, schemers and pot-stirrers under the same roof with $200,000 at stake? Pure, unadulterated chaos. “Anyone who’s a fan of funny, gritty, messy reality TV should be salivating,” teases Johnny Bananas of The Challenge fame. He joins Omarosa (The Apprentice), Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules), Tiffany “New York” Pollard (I Love New York), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club), Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind) and Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor) in the new E! series House of Villains. And they all brought their A-game. “You can expect the most drama from the true legends of reality TV, including myself,” says Omarosa. “Being bad is oh so good!” Here, the cast tells In Touch’s Fortune Benatar why they’re the best at being the worst.

What can viewers expect?

Johnny: A throwback to the days when reality TV was at its best.

Bobby: Chaos, manipulation, drama and dysfunction.

Jonny: It’s the greatest concept in the history of reality television. Who doesn’t love a villain? I never watched wrestling for Hulk Hogan, I was a Ric Flair guy! You’ve got an entire house of Ric Flairs.

Tiffany: Lots of two-faced, shady, backstabbing alliances. No one is to be fully trusted.

Who’s the most dramatic?

Anfisa: Bobby. Everything about him is over the top.

Johnny: Bobby took the title of villain to a whole different level! The man is a national treasure.

Tiffany: Bobby doesn’t come with an off switch.

E!

Why are you the greatest villain?

Johnny: I’ve spent 22 seasons on The Challenge, the most cutthroat, mentally and physically demanding show ever created. I’ve crafted my skills of deception, manipulation and scumbaggery. I could teach a master class on villainy.

Bobby: I’m just getting started….

Tiffany: I never shy away from whatever emotion I’m feeling. People always gravitate toward my realness.

Shake: One of my main objectives — other than the money — was to show people that outside of being a little too honest at times, I’m really not that bad of a guy!

Anfisa: I bring a different energy. Most people fight for the spotlight, and I find it cringe. I observe everyone and make my moves in silence. That’s my power.

Corinne: I’m very sweet, but I’m not someone to mess with! People don’t anticipate it.

Tanisha: I’m the best of both worlds — super sweet but a whole lot of sour when I need to be.

Jax: I’m a “reformed” villain.

Omarosa: My reality TV career is unrivaled. I’m sometimes the villain and sometimes a hero, but consistently remain the epitome of “good TV!”

Jonny: I created this villain s–t! No one before me considered themselves a “bad guy.” They just got a bad edit.

Tune in! House of Villains premieres Thursday, October 12, at 10 p.m. on E!