Teen Mom 2‘s Kailyn Lowry is calling out her ex Javi Marroquin‘s ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau, following a 911 call that was made regarding a “domestic-related matter” on the night of Tuesday, July 20.

Officials with Dover Police confirmed to In Touch that cops responded to “multiple” 911 calls regarding a possible domestic altercation in the early evening on Tuesday, July 20. Since it is a domestic issue, authorities would not disclose the parties’ names who were involved, but both a male and a female at the home were questioned.

A female caller told emergency dispatchers that she was “concerned for the welfare of a child,” Dover Police officials said. No one was injured, but the case is still under investigation, officials said. No arrests were made.

While authorities did not confirm that Javi, 28, and Lauren, 29, were involved in the incident, Lauren told The Sun, which was first to report of the 911 call Javi made, that Javi “made a false accusation” and “called the police hours after he left my home.”

She also claimed, “He came to my home to pick up our son, entered my home after I asked him to not enter my home repeatedly,” before claiming that police “talked to witnesses” and “no charges were filed.”

Javi previously filed for a restraining order against Lauren and requested temporary custody of their 2-year-old son, Eli, on Monday, June 21, but requested to drop the order one day later, In Touch previously confirmed.

Courtesy of Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Lauren did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment.

Since this incident, Kailyn, 29, took to Instagram Live on Thursday, July 22, to claim that Javi would never make a false accusation.

“I want to get this off my chest because I’m tired of people pulling the victim card and truly acting like they’re perfect and constantly pointing the finger at other people,” Kailyn began. “So, Lauren, this one is for you.”

“You don’t get to attack my ex-husband in front of your son, and I know that was true,” she said. “My ex-husband would never, ever, ever, ever lie about you, so that’s No. 1.”

“No. 2, we’re not going to act like you didn’t call me a fat f–k and a fat piece of s–t last night or the other night, whenever I called you, to call you out on your s–t.”

Kailyn explained that she previously called Lauren rude names, but said she has gone to therapy to make improvements to herself over the years.

“This is not something that I’m going to allow my ex-husband to go down for. Just not going to happen because my son is also affected by this,” she continued. “Be real. Own your s–t like the rest of us.”

Kailyn said she feels “horrible” for the kids involved because her son is able to “Google stuff like this.”

Joining Kailyn’s Instagram Live was Javi, who claimed that Lauren has “got all these people fooled.”

“If we really wanted to, we could say more, but there’s no need,” he said. “I hope people see who she really is.”

“If roles were reversed, she would have hung me out to dry in a second,” Javi alleged, before saying, “I’m going to take care of myself,” regarding how he’s moving forward from the incident.

Javi and Kailyn married in 2012, only to divorce in 2017. Yet the pair are completely in step when it comes to his drama with Lauren.

The former couple are now so close that they have become business partners, as Javi revealed on Monday, July 19. They are collaborating on a kid’s sports camp with a trainer they use for their 7-year-old son, Lincoln, named Steve Gonzalez. He also trains Javi and Lauren’s son Eli.

Javi and Kailyn’s goal is to have a series of camps throughout the United States so they can “spread the love” and provide an opportunity for more kids to work with Steve. It just goes to show how far Javi and Kailyn’s relationship has come full circle. Now they’re not only in business together, they’re on each other’s side when it comes to battling back against Lauren’s accusations.