All his exes … Jason Sudeikis’ ex-girlfriend Keeley Hazell “liked” Harry Styles’ recent Instagram picture on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

While an Instagram like is a common gesture nowadays, the action stands out a bit, considering Jason’s ex-fiancée, Olivia Wilde, is dating the “As It Was” singer. The model, who was the first girl Jason dated since his split with Olivia, double clicked a picture of the One Direction alum who flaunted his bare body while covering half of his figure with a striped towel and face mask.

“Love On Tour. Munich. July, 2022,” the caption read on the picture that received more than 3 million likes.

Harry started dating the Ted Lasso star’s ex shortly after the two split in November 2020. Nearly two months later, the “Matilda” artist and Booksmart director were seen showing PDA at a California wedding where the two were holding hands throughout the love fest.

The PDA didn’t stop there, especially after a July 2021 Italian vacation where the pair were all over each other while soaking up the sun on a yacht. Not only has Olivia undoubtedly fallen in love with Harry, but her two children, Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5, — with whom she shares with Jason — “are crazy” about him as well, a source told Life & Style in November 2021.

“He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” the insider said, “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”

Although the “Watermelon Sugar” musician won over the hearts of Olivia and her children, the Life Itself star thinks Jason “has a problem” with her relationship with Harry, a source told In Touch in May 2022.

“Olivia is pretty much convinced that Jason has an issue with her dating Harry and is being deliberately tricky because of it, that he still bears a grudge because she moved on with Harry so quickly after they split and is happy,” the insider added.

The exes aren’t on the best terms after the Horrible Bosses actor served the A Vigilante actress with divorce papers while she was on stage at Cinemacon in April 2022, and fans circulated the video on social media.

“The way Olivia sees it, even if she’d been served off stage, it would’ve still been embarrassing because she was surrounded by fans and all her people,” the source continued.