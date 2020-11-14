Say it ain’t so! Hollywood power couple Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are calling it quits following their 7-year engagement.

“The split happened at the beginning of the year,” a source close to the duo revealed to People on Friday, November 13. “It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great coparenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship,” the insider adds about their dynamic post-breakup.

John Photography/Shutterstock

The pair shares two kids together, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4. Sudeikis, 45, popped the question to Wilde, 36, in January 2013 and she later revealed why they were not in any rush to say their “I dos.”

“We are seriously connected,” she told The EDIT in 2016. “Before you have a child, marriage is the ultimate commitment and promise to one another, and then once you have a child, it’s like, ‘Oh, we’re committed and promised already.'”

The now-exes first crossed paths while at a 2011 finale party for Saturday Night Live. Sudeikis was a writer for the NBC show and a cast member from 2005 to 2013.

“We hit it off that night,” the comedian revealed on The Late Show in 2017. Sudeikis admitted he waited for the right moment to ask her out because he heard through the “grapevine” that she might be dating someone else.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

“So, I didn’t make any moves. I was just very, very busy with other things. And next thing you know, I stopped being busy, she stopped dating someone, and then it was off to the races,” he said about their budding romance at the time. “We sort of reintroduced ourselves. The universe had more in store for us in the fall.”

After welcoming their two children together, Wilde revealed how she overcame mom guilt with her busy career in the limelight. “I think it’s a really important thing for partners of those women to support that endeavor and say, ‘You must go for it, you must go for your dreams,'” the Change-Up star said in a 2019 interview with Sunday Today. “And it’s important for mothers to realize you are no less of a mother because you chased your dreams.”

In Touch has reached out to Sudeikis and Wilde’s reps, but did not hear back by the time of publication.