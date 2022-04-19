Just like the One Direction song says, Harry Styles lives and longs for Olivia Wilde! And apparently, they’re looking to take the next step in their relationship. Fans are convinced that Harry, 28, and Olivia, 38, are secretly engaged.

Rumors started swirling on Tuesday, April 19, that the “Watermelon Sugar” singer had gotten down on one knee after Instagram gossip account DeuxMoi reported that the pair were engaged. One follower wondered if Harry and Olivia were engaged during a Q&A and the response read, “Yes.”

Another follower wondered if the Instagram user was just “stirring the pot,” which they denied.

“I think there is a high probability that they are,” DeuxMoi’s response read in part. “I’ve been saying for literal months that they are VERY serious and no one ever wants to believe me.”

Harry and Olivia, for their part, keep things under wraps and have not acknowledged these rumors.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands while attending the wedding of Jeffrey Azoff, Harry’s longtime manager. Their whirlwind romance came after Olivia directed Harry in the movie Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere in September of this year.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

As the months went on, the duo continued to pack on the PDA amid their budding relationship and eagle-eyed fans even spotted Olivia dancing along during various stops of the singer’s 2021 live show Love on Tour. A source previously told In Touch that Olivia “is giving this relationship all she can because she truly wants to make it work.”

The insider added, “However, it is not easy. Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music.”

All that being said, both Harry and Olivia’s respective families are on board with their relationship. The House actress, for one, shares two kids — Otis and Daisy — with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, and a source told Life & Style in November 2021 that the kids “are crazy” about Harry.

“He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” the insider said of the “Adore You” crooner. “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”

Harry’s mom, Anne Twist, thinks that Olivia is the “perfect match” for her son, a separate source told Life & Style this past November.

“She can’t wait for Harry and Olivia to have a baby and keeps saying, ‘I hope it happens soon!’” the insider gushed at the time. “No one would be shocked it does because Harry for sure has baby fever.”

The milestones appear to keep coming!