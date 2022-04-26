Opening up. Harry Styles is sharing his real feelings about public relationships — and, yes, that includes details about his sex life!

Ahead of the Friday, May 20, release of his third solo record, Harry’s House, the 28-year-old singer graced the cover of Better Homes and Gardens for a cover story that was published on Tuesday, April 26. In the profile, the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner spoke candidly about the issues he talks through with his therapist, one of which being “my sex life” under the scrutiny of the public eye.

“For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life. I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with,” Harry shared. “At the time, there were still the kiss-and-tell things. Working out who I could trust was stressful.”

However, Harry thinks he’s stopped feeling “ashamed.” He reflected on the past, saying, “I’m a 26-year-old man who’s single; it’s like, yes, I have sex.”

Although he didn’t explicitly say, it’s safe to assume that Harry’s sex life is now shared with girlfriend Olivia Wilde. He’s been romantically linked to famous ladies like Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe, Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift in the past, but since January 2021, the British star only has eyes for the House actress, 38. Some fans are event convinced that the couple are gearing up to tie the knot. However, neither have spoken publicly about engagement rumors.

Harry and Olivia first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands while Harry’s longtime manager Jeffrey Azoff‘s wedding. The duo met when the actress directed Harry in their upcoming movie, Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere in September 2022.

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” Harry, for one, told Dazed in November 2021, making his first subtle nod to their relationship.

Both stars have kept their love out of the public eye since things between them started heating up, but a source previously told In Touch that Olivia “is giving this relationship all she can because she truly wants to make it work.”

“However, it is not easy,” the insider added. “Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music.”