Not ready to move on? Olivia Wilde is “convinced” her ex Jason Sudeikis “has an issue” with her dating Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

One week after Olivia, 38, was served with custody papers while on stage at CinemaCon on April 26, the insider reveals the director thinks her ex has a problem with her new romance. “Olivia is pretty much convinced that Jason has an issue with her dating Harry and is being deliberately tricky because of it, that he still bears a grudge because she moved on with Harry so quickly after they split and is happy,” the source explains.

The insider adds that Olivia was “furious” that Jason, 46, had her served with custody documents at the festival, where she was giving a presentation about her upcoming film Don’t Worry Darling. “Olivia didn’t know what the hell was going on when it happened and was furious,” the source shares. “The way Olivia sees it, even if she’d been served off stage, it would’ve still been embarrassing because she was surrounded by fans and all her people.”

Olivia and Jason were engaged for seven years before they called off their relationship in November 2020. The exes share kids Otis, 8, and Daisy, 5.

Shutterstock

The Booksmart director began dating Harry, 28, following her split from the Ted Lasso actor. The couple first sparked romance rumors in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands while attending the wedding of Harry’s longtime manager, Jeffrey Azoff. Their whirlwind romance came after Olivia directed the “Watermelon Sugar” singer in Don’t Worry Darling, which is set to premiere in September 2022.

“Harry and Olivia had chemistry almost instantaneously on set,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “It was only a matter of time before they got together.”

While both Harry and Olivia have remained mostly quiet about their romance, they continued to pack on the PDA amid their budding relationship. Additionally, eagle-eyed fans even spotted Olivia dancing along during various stops of Harry’s 2021 live show Love on Tour and at Coachella in April 2022. Another source previously told In Touch that the mother of two “is giving this relationship all she can because she truly wants to make it work.”

“However, it is not easy. Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on,” the insider added. “He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music.”

As Harry and Olivia’s relationship has continued to grow, the former One Direction member has become close with her kids. “He’s a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” a separate source told Life & Style in November 2021. “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”