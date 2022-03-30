Memorializing their relationship with his verses. There’s a “really good chance” Harry Styles has written a song “about how he feels” girlfriend Olivia Wilde in his forthcoming album, Harry’s House, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

However, “don’t expect it to be straightforward,” the insider admits. “He likes to keep his personal life private. But then again, he is in love, so maybe, he’ll surprise us with a song that’s all about his feelings for Olivia.”

“Harry isn’t known for penning songs about his personal relationships, even though ‘Two Ghosts’ is thought to be about his ex Taylor Swift, but the buzz is that there is a love song relating to Olivia on his new album,” the source adds. “He likes to write in a general way, about his experiences, dreams, whatever inspires him, but nothing that points directing to a specific individual. That may have changed.”

While Harry and Olivia are a private couple, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the Don’t Worry Darling director, who shares children Otis and Daisy with ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, are still going strong.

Another source previously told In Touch that Olivia “is giving this relationship all she can because she truly wants to make it work.

“However, it is not easy,” the insider added. “Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music.”

The Tron: Legacy actress “balances her schedule with her children’s, as she has joint custody with their father,” the source said. “It’s tough for Olivia because in her heart she wants to be with Harry all the time, but it’s just not possible.”

According to another source who spoke to In Touch, Olivia “puts her kids first and Harry respects that.”

“They love their alone time of course, but Harry really enjoys being with Otis and Daisy,” the insider added. “Harry and Olivia have something special, and they know it.”

While the couple are extremely private, Harry did briefly touch upon his relationship in a November 2021 interview.

“I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” the former member of One Direction told Dazed at the time. He provided no further comment about his relationship or the House actress.