The cast of Sister Wives celebrated Thanksgiving separately following Kody Brown’s splits from Christine Brown, Janelle Brown and Meri Brown.

While Kody, 54, spent the day with his last remaining wife, Robyn Brown, Christine, 51, celebrated her first holiday with her husband, David Woolley, following their wedding in October. While she didn’t share photos from her Thanksgiving dinner, Christine did post a tutorial on how to make mini rolls.

Meanwhile, Janelle, 54, made sure to spend quality time with some of her kids, including Savanah, Garrison and Gabe, on the holiday. “Thanksgiving dinner for my Flagstaff tribe with the bonus of Gabe’s roommates,” she captioned the snapshot of her kids sitting at the dinner table. “It was incredibly grounding today to cook for the group. I watched the Macy’s parade, cooked, baked and just hung out today. Everyone has left now and Savanah and I are relaxing. It was a great day.”

Meri, 52, also revealed how she spent Thanksgiving while sharing a selfie via Instagram. “Happy Thanksgiving from the chilly and windy shores of beautiful Lake Michigan!” she captioned the photo. “Wishing you a day full of love, laughter, family & friendships!”

The Brown family used to celebrate the holidays together, though things have been looking different ever since Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family. With Love, Christine Brown.”

More than one year after Kody’s first split, In Touch exclusively revealed Janelle left the Brown patriarch in December 2022. Meanwhile, Meri implied they called it quits one week later during the Sister Wives: One on One special. The former couple ultimately confirmed their split in January.

“In light of a recent unapproved press release, we feel compelled to share our own truth, in our own way and in our own timing,” Kody and Meri wrote in a joint statement shared via their Instagram profiles. “After more than a decade of working on our relationship in our own unique ways, we have made the decision to permanently terminate our marriage relationship.”

The former couple added that they were “committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships within the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love.”

While Kody has two less wives this year, the most recent Thanksgiving isn’t the first time the Brown family celebrated separately. For the 2022 holiday, Janelle ignited split rumors when she and her kids celebrated Thanksgiving without Kody.

Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

The TLC personality took to Instagram one day after the holiday to post a photo from her family’s Thanksgiving gathering, which was attended by her children Savanah, Gabe, Robert, Maddie, Hunter, Logan and his wife, Michelle Petty. Additionally, Kody and Christine’s son Paedon Brown was also included in the celebration.

“Our Thanksgiving crowd. Grateful for family and friends. Thanks @_michellepetty and @logantbro for hosting!” Janelle captioned the family photo.