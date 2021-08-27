It looks like blondes do have more fun! Counting On alum Jana Duggar rocked a stylish pair of pants while enjoying a spontaneous trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, with her BFF, Laura DeMasie.

Laura first shared a snap captured at the airport after arriving in the city following her flight. Later on, she and Jana, 31, paid a visit to the Las Vegas Market in a clip she posted on Thursday, August 26, via her Instagram Stories, which is a local warehouse that sells furniture, gifts and home decor.

Courtesy Jana Duggar/Instagram

“Market days,” she captioned a photo alongside Jana, who looked trendy in a long sleeve blouse and dark denims just days after debuting her new blonde hair.

Wearing pants goes against the reality TV family’s strict rules when it comes to their dress code — and it has to do with their traditional values and religious upbringing. However, in recent years, many of the Duggar girls have gone on to redefine their style and begin wearing pants for their own reasons.

In May, Jana’s sister Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) revealed why she had a change of heart in a chapter from her new memoir, The Hope We Hold, cowritten with husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“My mom had always dressed us girls in skirts and dresses, a standard that was taken from Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, ‘A woman shall not wear a man’s garment,” Jinger wrote in an excerpt. “Modesty was a huge topic in our house, and we believed that wearing skirts instead of pants was a central part of being modest. But I wanted to discover for myself what the Bible had to say.”

“Modesty isn’t only about what you wear,” the mom of two continued. “It’s about the position of your heart.” The 19 Kids and Counting alum also noted that she “never found a passage specifically forbidding women from wearing pants.”

Courtesy of Jana Duggar/Instagram (2)

Their sister Jill Dillard (née Duggar) agreed with those sentiments, revealing she started wearing pants after setting “healthy boundaries” with their family in a YouTube video she shared in September 2020.

These days, Jana appears to be confident with her own evolving fashion sense, having gone blonde during a recent visit to her hair salon. “Something new happened!” she captioned a clip showing off her balayage transformation.

New hair, new outlook on life!