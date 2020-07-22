Jamie Lynn Spears passionately defended her sister, Britney Spears, after a troll commented on the 29-year-old’s post about mental illness on Tuesday, July 21.

In her caption, Jamie Lynn praised singer Halsey for speaking out about the topic following Kanye West’s explosive Twitter rant on July 20. The rapper’s social media activity led several stars to discuss and examine mental illness more closely.

“If you deal with mental illness or care for someone dealing with mental illness, then you know how important it is to respect the situation with privacy for the person, and the family trying to protect their loved ones, no matter how it may appear to the public, and as the public we must learn to do the same,” the Zoey 101 alum wrote. “I pray this doesn’t bring shame to anyone dealing with mental illness, you are not alone, and you are loved. Sending all my love and prayers to all of you.”

Courtesy of Britney Spears/Instagram

Not long after, a social media user told Jamie Lynn to “speak” out about her sister’s “OBVIOUS mental illness” if she feels so strongly about it — motivating the mother of two to clap back.

“You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” the Nickelodeon alum wrote. “She is a strong, badass, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

This isn’t the first time Jamie Lynn refused to sit by idly, either. In May 2019, the actress clapped back to a shady comment after the “Stronger” singer, 38, showed up to court with her mother, Lynne Spears, regarding her conservatorship where a judge ordered the performer to undergo a 730 expert evaluation.

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

At the time, one hater accused Jamie Lynn of using Britney for financial gain and she set the record straight. “Haha nice try, but I have NEVER been paid a dime from my sister, that is HER hard-earned money, and I am NOT entitled to a cent of it … I would not spend money I did not earn,” the Sweet Magnolias star replied.

Jamie Lynn’s latest remarks come one day before Britney’s next hearing for her conservatorship. The Crossroads actress and her father, Jamie Spears, are set to appear via video conference for a status hearing on Wednesday, July 22, a source told Us Weekly.

The Grammy winner was first placed under a conservatorship in 2008 and as of now, it will be extended until the end of August 2020. Less than a week ago, the songstress’ mother, Lynne, filed paperwork requesting to be included in her financial decisions.