Stepping in. Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne, requested to be involved in the 38-year-old’s decisions regarding her finances and controversy around the pop star’s conservatorship, In Touch confirmed.

The 65-year-old filed court documents in Los Angeles requesting “special notice” on “all matters” involving the SJB Revocable Trust, which was created in 2004 to protect the “Toxic” singer’s fortune, on Monday, July 13. If Lynne’s request is approved by the court, she would become an “interested person” in her daughter’s trust.

MB Pictures/Shutterstock

Lynne’s court filing comes in amid throes of the #FreeBritney movement which was started by fans in 2019 and is continuing to gain traction. Most recently, Britney’s former photographer Andrew Gallery revealed a letter in a viral TikTok video that was allegedly written by the star about her conservatorship in 2009, claiming she wanted him to share it one day.

Written in the third person, the letter said, “She was lied to and set up” in the events that took place leading up to her divorce from Kevin Federline and the custody battle over their kids, Sean Preston, 14 and Jayden, 13. “Her children were taken away and she did spin out of control which any mother would in those circumstances.”

Britney was put under a conservatorship after a series of incidents. In February 2007, she shaved her own head at a Tarzana, California, hair salon shortly after she checked herself in and out of rehab the day before. She was later photographed attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella. Additionally, she was placed under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold after she refused to give her sons to Federline in January 2008. Federline and Britney shared 50-50 custody of their boys after their divorce in 2006, but in 2019 they renegotiated their custody agreement giving Federline 70 percent custody and Britney 30 percent.

Britney’s conservatorship is under control of her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew Wallet since 2008. The agreement prevents the “Lucky” singer from making any personal or financial decisions without the approval of her conservators.

In March 2019, Wallet left his role as her conservator after she checked into a mental health facility. Additionally, following an alleged altercation with his grandson Preston in September 2019, her father temporarily relinquished his role to Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery. Child abuse charges were not filed against the grandparent.

In May 2019, Lynne began to intervene and requested details regarding Britney’s conservatorship. At the time, she hired a lawyer who specialized in the matter.

“Legally Jamie, as the conservator, has more of a say in Britney’s life than Lynne, as the mother,” a source explained to Us Weekly. “This filing is not Lynne’s attempt to take control of the conservatorship from Jamie; she simply wants to know what’s going on and feels she should have that right just as much as Jamie does.”

While Britney has yet to address the details of her conservatorship, in her 2008 MTV documentary, Britney: For the Record, she said, “there’s no excitement, there’s no passion,” while under someone else’s control. “I have really good days, and then I have bad days. Even when you go to jail you know there’s the time when you’re gonna get out. But in this situation, it’s never-ending.”