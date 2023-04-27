Seeing green. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith has starred in a handful of well-known movies over the years before starting a family with husband Will Smith. Since her rise to fame, the Baltimore, Maryland, native has amassed a pretty net worth! Keep reading to learn Jada’s worth and how she makes money.

What Is Jada Pinkett Smith’s Net Worth?

As of 2023, the 21 Jump Street actress has an estimated net worth of $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Jada’s net worth is combined with Will’s hefty earnings.

How Does Jada Pinkett Smith Make Money?

The Hollywood stunner landed her breakthrough role in the 1996 film The Nutty Professor and played Eddie Murphy’s onscreen lover. She went on to appear in other movies like The Matrix and Scream 2.

Shutterstock

In 2019, Jada admitted that she enjoyed being on the silver screen and opened up about grabbing a hold of acting opportunities. That year, she starred in Angel Has Fallen and shared that she knew the minor role was perfect for her.

“It’s not a huge role but i felt like it was a good one and I knew it was one that I’d have a great time with. I love what it represented,” Jade told Fox4 News.

Jada’s most notable role was when she portrayed Christina Hawthorne in the series Hawthorne from 2009 ​until 2011. Not only did she earn $150,000 per episode, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but she also won a 2010 Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series for the role.

That being said, her most recent popular career move was the 2018 ​launch of “Red Table Talk”, which she hosted alongside her daughter, Willow ​Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris. The online series was canceled five years later in April 2023 ​when parent company Meta shut down Facebook’s watch originals group.

Does Jada Pinkett Smith Give to Philanthropy?

Not only does the ​Set It Off actress make big bucks, but she generously donates her money and time to philanthropy, too. In 1996, Jada and her Fresh Prince of Bel Air husband opened up their own philanthropy, ​the Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation, with the goal of making the world “better because we touched it.”

“Since then, WJSFF has invested millions of dollars and invaluable resources to accelerate the growth of initiatives that focus on deepening individual and collective empowerment,” the website’s history statement reads.

The statement shares the couple “carried” the “lesson” throughout their lives and “they have instilled it in Trey, Jaden, and Willow as well as the entire Smith Family Circle.”