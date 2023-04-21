It takes a village! Jennifer Garner was spotted near ex-husband Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez while picking up the kids from school on Thursday, April 19.

The Last Thing He Told Me actress, 51, pulled up to the Santa Monica, California neighborhood in her vehicle while seemingly waiting for the kids to get out of school, as seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

However, Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, enjoyed the sun while accompanied by the former couple’s son Samuel and the Hustlers star’s son, Max, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Air actor kept his look casual while donning an on-brand outfit of jeans, a Charles Dicken graphic T-shirt, a blue cardigan and multi-colored Nike. The “On the Floor” singer’s California-chic outfit included beige oversized trousers, a cropped white T-shirt platform sneakers and big sunglasses.

Samuel seemingly chatted about his day at school to his A-list dad and stepmother, who had big smiles on their faces while strolling with the young one. Max, on the other hand, was scrolling away on his cell phone.

Affleck’s daughters Violet and Seraphina and Max’s twin, Emme, did not accompany them.

It’s safe to say that the Alias actress and her ex-husband are amicable coparents. The pair have recently been seen supporting their kids at events on multiple occasions – and Garner has been more than open to her children having a relationship with their stepmother.

One year prior to Affleck and Lopez’s August 2021 wedding, a source told In Touch that Garner didn’t mind Violet, Seraphina ​and Max meeting the ​Selena actress and wouldn’t “stand in the way of family.”

“It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo,” the insider revealed at the time. “Samuel has spent the most time with J. Lo and he thinks she’s cool. Samuel, [J. Lo’s twins,] Emme and Max, had a blast at their recent amusement park visit.”

Fast forward to Affleck and Lopez’s Georgia wedding, a different source said a chance of Garner attending was “not going to happen” but was “happy” her kids were going to be a part of the nuptials.

The insider gushed that the kids were “all super excited about the wedding and were looking forward to it and Jen [Garner] is more than fine with that.”