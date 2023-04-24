It pays to talk! Political commentator Tucker Carlson has been a well-known name in the news business and has been working in the industry for more than two decades. The San Francisco native, who has worked at FOX News since 2009, departed from the broadcast station in April 2023 – but he’s walking away with a hefty net worth. Keep reading to learn more about Tucker’s salary, net worth and how he makes money.

What Is Tucker Carlson’s Net Worth?

The TV host has an estimated net worth of $30 million in 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Tucker Carlson’s Salary at FOX News?

Tucker reportedly earned $6 million a year after Tucker Carlson Tonight premiered in 2016, per Celebrity Net Worth.

SplashNews

Why Did Tucker Carlson Leave FOX News?

FOX announced the shocking news of Tucker’s departure in a press release on April 24, 2023.

“FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor,” the press release read. “Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.”

Fans had mixed feelings about Tucker’s departure and shared their feelings on social media.

“Tucker Carlson’s, last moment on Fox, was spent eating pizza with the hero delivery man who stopped a car jacker. No better way for the greatest news show in history to end!!!!!” an online user tweeted on April 24.

On the other hand, the audience on The View cheered with excitement when cohost Whoopi Goldberg shared the news ​regarding his exit.

When Did Tucker Carlson Start His Career?

The television anchor reached great heights in his career when he began working as a commentator at CNN in 2000. Five years later, he landed his own political talk show on MSNBC titled Tucker, which lasted two seasons and ended in 2008.

He started his career at FOX the following year.

How ​Else Does Tucker Carlson Make Money?

Tucker earns a steady income from other business endeavors that he developed offscreen. Before his huge success in television, he wrote for a handful of publications like New York Magazine and Esquire.

More notably, Tucker landed a lucrative book deal with Threshold in 2017 that was reportedly worth a whopping eight-figure deal, per AP News.

“I have long admired the Threshold list and am proud to be published alongside so many of my favorite authors,” the columnist said in a statement at the time.

Tucker wrote Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News (2003), Ship of Fools (2017) Stone’s Rules: How to Win at Politics, Business, and Style (2018) and The Long Slide: Thirty Years in American Journalism (2021).