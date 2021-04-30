Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and wife Isabel Rock called out TLC after news broke of fellow network alum Josh Duggar’s arrest.

Roloff, 24, and Rock, 25, reposted a message including the new press release about Duggar, 33, on Friday, April 30, in which the 19 Kids and Counting alum is charged with “receiving and possessing material depicting the sexual abuse of children.”

Some of the material allegedly depicts “the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019,” authorities state in the docs.

The series of tweets going viral — with the help of Rock and Roloff — explains why many fans are outraged at the network. “Until his arrest yesterday, Josh Duggar was living [in] a family compound full of minor children. This is after he’d molested some of his sisters years ago,” one part read. “The Duggar family continued to have a show on TLC.”

Roloff highlighted the last sentence and emphasized it to his followers: “Continued to have a show on TLC.” Rock showed support by screengrabbing Roloff’s message and writing her own caption via Instagram Stories, adding, “Repost my husband.”

Duggar’s legal troubles come in the wake of his past scandals. Back in 2015, resurfaced court documents revealed he molested five girls — four of whom were family members — between 2002 and 2003.

“Twelve years ago, as a young teenager, I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret. I hurt others, including my family and close friends,” Duggar later said in a Facebook statement. “We spoke with the authorities where I confessed my wrongdoing, and my parents arranged for me and those affected by my actions to receive counseling.” TLC canceled the family’s TV show 19 Kids and Counting at the time, later airing spinoff Counting On featuring Duggar’s sisters.

In response to the new charges against Duggar that could land him in jail for up to 40 years, TLC released a statement on April 30.

“TLC is saddened to learn about the continued troubles involving Josh Duggar,” the network wrote amid questions about the future of the family’s series. “19 Kids and Counting has not aired since 2015. TLC canceled the show on the heels of prior allegations against Josh Duggar and he has not appeared on air since then.”

Rock clearly wasn’t pleased with the statement, clapping back in the comments of a post on the “Without a Crystal Ball” podcast’s Instagram. “And of course, their recent statement is as disappointing as their last,” she wrote.

In December 2020, Roloff shared his own grievances with the network, accusing one of the show’s executive field producers of molesting him when he was younger.

In light of the Oregon resident’s allegations, the network responded in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, reading, “TLC was just informed about an alleged encounter that occurred years ago involving a third party connected to the production of Little People, Big World. We are saddened and troubled by this very serious allegation, and TLC will work cooperatively with the authorities. Our main focus remains on supporting the Roloff family during this very difficult time.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.