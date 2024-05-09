Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans’ estranged husband, David Eason, is heading to court after he allegedly strangled stepson Jace Evans. Now it’s been reported that the teen is set to testify against his former stepfather in the Superior court.

“Jace is adamant about going to testify. He can’t wait to take the stand, he hates David,” the insider told The U.S. Sun in a Thursday, May 9, report.

On September 28, 2023, Jace, 14, ran away from the family home in North Carolina after David allegedly “assaulted” the minor outside a neighbor’s home. ​The incident marked Jace’s third runaway attempt that year.

“On or about the date of offense shown in the county named above the defendant unlawfully and willfully did being the parent of (redacted), who was a child less than 16 years of age, inflict physical injury on that child,” according to the court summons obtained by In Touch on October 26, 2023, noting that the date of the physical attack occurred the same day as Jace’s disappearances. “The physical injury inflicted caused marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck, and was inflicted by other than accidental means,” the document went on to state.

Although Jenelle, 32, defended David at the time, he was charged with misdemeanor child abuse and appeared in court for a hearing in January.

“They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior,” a court clerk confirmed to In Touch at the time.

Jenelle’s manager also exclusively updated In Touch during Jace’s hospitalization.

“CPS got involved when Jace was checked into [the] hospital,” Jenelle’s manager confirmed, adding, “Jace is still in the hospital yes, they are doing a mental health evaluation.”

Child Protective Services (CPS) investigated Jenelle and David, 35 after the September dispute and allowed Jace to live with his grandmother Barbara Evans, who had legal custody over her grandson until March 2023.

The MTV star also shares son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith and daughter Ensley with David. He welcomed daughter Maryssa and son Kaden during previous relationships.

In February, CPS dropped their charges against Jenelle and David. That said, David was served a domestic protective order in April, one month after the reality star filed for separation.

“David was served with Jenelle’s complaint for separation, as well as a complaint for a domestic violence protective order,” a source told The U.S. Sun at the time.

The trial will be held in the summer.