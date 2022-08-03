How’s she doing? Former talk show host Wendy Williams claimed she is a married woman again, however, people closest to her are saying that is not the case. After she shared the surprising news, her representative, William Shelby, denied the declaration to In Touch, allegedly claiming that “she is not married” and “needs to take it (the relationship) day by day.” Keep reading to find out if she really tied the knot.

Who Did Wendy Williams Marry?

The former Wendy Williams Show host claimed she secretly got married to a New York Police department officer named Henry at the tail end of July 2022, according to a phone call with Hollywood Unlocked CEO, Jason Lee in August 2022.

Jason dished on his conversation with the future podcaster to his Instagram followers promptly after the phone call, revealing he was just as shocked by the news. “She says, ‘I’m married.’ I’m like, ‘What?’ She’s like, ‘I got married,’” the Wild N Out star said. “I’m like, ‘You got married when?’ And she’s like, ‘I got married last week.’”

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock

What Did Her Representative, William Shelby, Say About the Alleged Marriage?

After the entertainer gave a public update on her love life, William denied that her claims were true and said her statement was “inaccurate.” “She is excited about a new relationship and probably got carried away in conversation,” he told Page Six in August 2022. When discussing the mystery man in uniform, he added that “Wendy doesn’t wish to disclose details at the moment.”

The New Jersey native, however, doubled down on her statement one day after William spoke out. “Everybody seems to have a problem with that. I’m married,” she told Jason two days after breaking the news before adding, “I’m married! I don’t care who knows it.”

Wendy then addressed her representative, claiming that he doesn’t “see a point” in her getting married again. “But you know what? F–ck Will. 14 years I’ve known him. I’ve always said f–ck him … in a good way.”

Has Wendy Williams Been Married Before?

Wendy married her first husband, Bert Girigorie, in 1994, before shortly divorcing a year later.

The same year, the “Wendy’s Got the Heat” author met her second husband, Kevin Hunter, and the two tied the knot in 1997. After 22 years of marriage and welcoming their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., together, the pair split after her ex had an affair and fathered another child with his mistress.

After her shocking divorce, the unfiltered daytime TV legend told In Touch what she’s looking forward to in her next relationship. “I need a mature man, at least 45 years old,” she said in January 2021.

“He has to have been married and divorced before. He has to have already had his children out of the way, and we can’t live together. Because he’s not moving into my apartment, and I don’t want to live in his apartment.”