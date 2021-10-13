Wendy Williams’ brother, Thomas Williams Jr. (a.k.a. Tommy), says she is “hanging in there” exclusively to In Touch amid news the daytime TV personality is taking a hiatus from her talk show due to ongoing health issues.

“Wendy is battling with things that we’ve all been aware of,” says Tommy about his sister, 57.

“It’s Graves’ disease … Plus, she has her age,” he continues. “There’s a concern because [of] her inability to be active and her motor skills being slowed down because of her lymphedema. It’s concerning because it’s the [TV] season and Wendy is the type of person where she never really misses work, she loves her job, she loves being out there, she loves doing what she does.”

Wendy previously pushed back the season 13 premiere in September after testing positive for COVID-19. The new season was supposed to start on October 4, but producers announced on Tuesday, October 12, that it would be delayed again, confirming guest hosts would fill in for her as of Monday, October 18.

“She’s the same Wendy she was the last time she was on the set. It’s just she is trying to make sure everything is as it should be prior to going back,” Tommy shares about her strength. “Wendy is a warrior … She would rather be solid with a date and say I’m coming back and be at her word or come back sooner.”

Tommy, who has his own YouTube channel, says his sister is doing what is “being advised by the doctors which is a smart move at this point,” before also debunking rumors that her absence has anything to do with her divorce from ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

“There are no Kevin issues … just to put out some fires,” Tommy tells In Touch after the former couple’s divorce was finalized in January 2020 following more than 21 years of marriage. The exes share one son together, Kevin Hunter Jr., 21.

“Wendy has always been a futuristic person,” Tommy explains. “She’s known about [her ex-husband’s] involvements for some time, she’s known about what her steps were going to be. It was just a matter of getting to that point where she was ready to just execute the plans to move forward, to divorce … she never had any fear of the litigation of it all, she just wanted freedom. That was achieved.”

Despite the current health issues she is facing, Tommy tells In Touch that he is proud of Wendy, adding that she has “been a fighter for a long time dealing with her ailments.”