90 Day Fiancé alum Varya Malina teased her future on the franchise in a new video shared amid Geoffrey Paschel’s legal battle.

On December 3, the Russia Native, 31, answered a series of fan questions, including one about if she would consider returning to TLC.

“As I said before, if they’re going to treat me like s–t, I’m not with them,” Malina explained during her Q&A on an Instagram Reel. “I know they were interested in working with me when I didn’t have documents and right now, it’s not going to be that easy. So, I don’t know if it would ever happen.”

Malina and Paschel’s engagement unfolded during season 4 of TLC’s spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, which also documented his love triangle with now-ex Mary Wallace. Paschel and Malina first met online through a dating site, and viewers got to see them quickly warm up to each other after a face-to-face meeting on the show.

“I was struggling to find that right person,” Paschel, 41, shared during an episode. “So, I wanted to change it up. I was on my computer and there was an ad that popped up for an international dating site. I said, ‘Why not?’ And I made a profile. And, at that time, I truly believed there is no perfect package. Until I met Varya.”

Fans never got to find out where they stood as a couple after season 4 wrapped due to Paschel’s legal battle preventing him from appearing on the tell-all. Paschel was ultimately found guilty of aggravated kidnapping, domestic violence and interference with an emergency call on October 7 for a past dispute involving ex-fiancée Kristen Wilson in June 2019. The former reality star has been in police custody since his hearing and will remain there until his sentencing.

Courtesy Varya Malina/Instagram; Courtesy Geoffrey Paschel/Instagram

Malina hasn’t confirmed that she and Paschel are going strong, however, she did drop a hint they may still be together while showing support to the Kentucky resident.

“For the past 2.5 years, we have had so many ups and downs. In our relationship, there were times of love and disappointment, cowardice and heroism, betrayal and forgiveness. But there wasn’t ever a place for indifference,” Malina, who has since moved out of Florida and into Paschel’s house, wrote via Instagram on October 16. “Right now, I ask all people who are also concerned about Geoffrey to unite and help the justice to be served. His son Dakota, on behalf of the whole family, started fundraising. By this, we all are giving Geoffrey an opportunity to clear his name and we are giving the children who have already been traumatized by social media cruelty, a chance to have their dad by their side when they need him.”

In a new video caption she posted on Monday, December 6, Malina noted to fans that she still “can’t” and has “zero desire” to discuss Paschel’s case.