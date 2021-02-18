Wait a sec, is OutDaughtered scripted? The hit TLC show — which documents the lives of the Busby family — has had several editing mishaps over the years.

In 2019, Adam Busby went off on the network after sharing a sweet photo with his wife, Danielle Busby, on Instagram.

“The ranch looks good on her. #OutDaughtered,” the proud husband wrote. In the comments, however, one user had a bone to pick with the busy dad about how he’s portrayed in the series.

“Great! I hope she is treating [you] better and with respect as the man of the house!” they wrote. “I see this way [too] much in our culture where wives become Alpha females and the man is treated like an idiot!” Adam quickly reassured the person, “That is something we have seen in the editing more over the last couple [of] seasons and it isn’t true to our relationship. It WILL stop.”

Courtesy of Danielle Busby/Instagram

In a separate instance, fans started speculating the show was fake when several noticed something odd during one of the episodes. While the couple were discussing his vasectomy, a few eagle-eyed watchers pointed out an issue with her hands.

In the first few seconds of the shot, the reality TV mama — who shares quints Hazel, Riley, Parker, Ava and Olivia and an older daughter Blayke with her husband — had nail polish on, and then moments later … it was gone! But that’s not all. At the beginning of their conversation, Danielle had slippers on, and then it changed to just socks. Not to mention, the objects on the table behind them kept changing, too. Whether or not their actual conversation was scripted is still up in the air, but it seemed like producers had the couple reshoot the scene several times.

Courtesy of TLC (2)

Of course, this shouldn’t come as a total surprise. After all, most “reality” shows aren’t actually real, at least to a certain extent. According to Screenrant, HGTV‘s House Hunters is arguably the biggest faker of them all. While the show depicts people looking for several homes in their target neighborhood, it’s reportedly a requirement that they have already closed on a home.

Plus, former Bachelorette star Lucas Yancey previously told Life & Style that while the franchise isn’t necessarily scripted, contestants are “fed an idea.”

In July 2018, the now 34-year-old told the outlet, “You’re not really fed a line, per say. You’re fed an idea … like, ‘Talk about how this person is obsessed with you in one way or another,’ and you have to bring it up,” he dished. “So that’s kind of the unfortunate truth. But it’s also, look, you have to understand, this is a TV show and they have to create.”

In the case of the Busbys, they probably just re-shot it. Chances are, you wouldn’t be able to shoot something perfectly the first go-around either!