Baby fever? Kylie Jenner has sparked pregnancy rumors after leaving a flirtatious comment under boyfriend Travis Scott’s new Instagram photo on Sunday, July 24.

The “Goosebumps” rapper posted a snapshot of himself living the city life as he captioned the post, “Got there in a New York minute.” The Kardashians star publicly gave her stamp of approval of the photo by commenting four pregnant emojis underneath the post, possibly implying that baby No. 3 may be on the way or on their mind.

Kylie wasn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner to “like” the picture, as sister Khloé Kardashian and momager Kris Jenner both double tapped the Texas native’s post. Fans were stunned by the Kylie Skin founder’s comment, leading over 800 online users to respond to her statement.

“@kyliejenner so not going tell us Wolfey baby’s name but are going to have another one,” a fan’s comment read.

Courtesy of Travis Scott/Instagram

Kylie and Travis share two children together, Stormi, 4, and their newborn son, and have actively coparented together throughout their on-again relationship. Ever since the birth of their son — who was previously named Wolf Webster — in February 2022, the couple has seemingly been happier than ever in their relationship. The two have yet to reveal the baby’s new moniker and have only posted feet pictures and videos of baby No. 2, leaving his identity very private.

The reality star has recently posted endless online content with Travis and the little ones, giving fans an inside glimpse of their everyday lives. She posted a TikTok video on Friday, July 22, where they were seen lounging in their backyard and the “Highest in the Room” artist was napping on her stomach.

“Feels like I’m on her priv sorry, I feel honoured,” a fan wrote in the comment section while another said, “Kylie’s TikTok era is iconic.”

Just a week before that, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted a glamorous family photo of the two with Stormi, giving each other a sweet hug in between their two private jets. “You wanna take mine or yours?” she captioned the July 2022 Instagram photo.

“Decisions Decisions,” Kris commented with two crown emojis where Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Yours please.”