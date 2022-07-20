Kylie Jenner Likes the Musical Type! See Her Dating History From Cody Simpson to Travis Scott

Someone’s got a type! Over the years, Kylie Jenner has had a handful of significant boyfriends and pretty much all of them were musicians — including Jaden Smith, Cody Simpson, Tyga and her current love, Travis Scott.

Of course, Kylie’s relationship with the “Goosebumps” rapper was the most serious, as the pair now share daughter Stormi Webster and their son, whose new name has not been revealed after they initially named him Wolf Webster in February 2022. However, their relationship status is a bit hard to ~keep up~ with.

In October 2019, Kylie revealed she and Travis were taking a break. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star tweeted at the time. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

As of summer 2020, the former flames rekindled their romance. For starters, Travis spent a lot of time with Stormi and Kylie during the coronavirus quarantine in Los Angeles.

“During this downtime, Kylie is still working on collaborations and future beauty lines while Travis is all about writing and making music,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They have their separate lives, but the quarantine, even though they’re not together 24/7, has definitely brought them closer together.”

According to an additional source, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the “SICKO MODE” artist have been “in the process” of getting back together since February. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi.”

Ultimately, they “don’t want to get back together and then break up,” the source added. “So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work their differences.”

The A-list duo was last spotted together on June 14. Kylie and Travis tried to play coy by leaving The Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles separately but were later photographed getting into the same black SUV. Three days later, Kylie gave Travis a touching shout-out on Instagram for Father’s Day, in addition to spending the day together with their daughter. Clearly, no matter where Travis and Kylie stand romantically, they’ll always put their children first.

After their brief split, the couple are still going strong today, as Kylie has even given her Instagram followers a glimpse into their romance.

“You wanna take mine or yours?” the Kardashians star captioned an Instagram post in July 2022, which featured a black and white photo of them in a warm embrace in between their private jets.

