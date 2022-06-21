What happened? Travis Scott quickly deleted a rare post about Kylie Jenner while gushing over her “ass” as she spoiled him on Father’s Day.

“Shawty in here throwing that ass down,” the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 19, to caption a snapshot that showed the Kardashians star, 24, cooking dinner for their family.

The Cactus Jack creator then deleted the photo, although it’s unclear how long he left it up for. The Houston native rarely shares any content of Kylie. The last time she appeared on his feed was in May 2021 in a Mother’s Day tribute.

Despite the disappearing post, it seems as though Travis and Kylie had a great holiday together.

“Happy Father’s Day, daddyyyyy, we love you,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned a sweet — but blurry — snapshot of the “Out West” rapper eating a bowl of noodles while their 4-month-old son cuddled on his dad’s chest. Meanwhile, their daughter, Stormi, sweetly napped next to her dad and brother as they all relaxed in a giant bed.

“LOOOOOOOOVEEE YAAAA,” Travis commented, using red hearts instead of O’s, on Ky’s post.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum later shared a second photo showing Travis and their son wearing matching grey and white Nike sneakers.

After welcoming Stormi on February 1, 2018, the Life of Kylie alum gave birth to her and Travis’ son in February 2, 2022. Although they initially announced his name as Wolf Webster weeks after his birth, they opted to change it.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him,” the reality star explained via Instagram Stories in March 2022. “Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Kylie gave an update about selecting a new moniker for their baby boy, and she admitted they were “not ready to share” the “new name” with fans quite yet. “We just haven’t fully legally changed it or anything, so I don’t want to announce a new name and change it again,” she explained to Extra in April 2022.

The cosmetics mogul and rapper share a lot of content with their daughter but have chosen to keep their son’s identity private since his birth. Besides keeping his name hush-hush, they have not shared a photo of his face — yet!