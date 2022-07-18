There’s nothing like the birth of a new baby to bring a couple closer. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been fueling engagement rumors since they welcomed their second child, a son, on February 2, 2022. Keep reading to see the A-listers’ relationship status!

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Engaged?

There’s no engagement news from the couple — yet! — but it’s clear they’re thrilled about their son.

“They are overwhelmed with love for their baby boy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth. “They’re on top of the world and say they’re so blessed to have a son and daughter.”

Kylie and Travis, who also share daughter Stormi, were “feeling the love” from their inner circle after the arrival of their new addition. “Their phones are pinging nonstop with friends congratulating them and they’ve received over one hundred bouquets of flowers,” the insider dished at the time. “Their house smells amazing.”

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Still Together After Baby No. 2?

It was the cosmetics mogul who first shared the news of their son’s arrival, with a black-and-white Instagram photograph of their 4-year-old daughter holding on to the hand of her new baby brother. The duo initially named the baby boy Wolf. However, Kylie revealed more than six weeks after his birth that they changed his name because Wolf didn’t “feel like him.” They have not announced his new moniker and have yet to share a photo of his face.

Since their new addition, Kylie and Travis seem to be going strong. On July 16, the Life of Kylie alum shared a photo of their family cuddling together while standing between two planes. “You wanna take mine or yours?” Kylie captioned the black-and-white snapshot.

When Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Back Together?

Kylie and Travis reunited in 2021 after splitting in October 2019. They surprised fans by attending a benefit at New York’s Parsons School of Design in June 2021 as a family unit along with their daughter. The pair posed lovingly, confirming they had rekindled their romance.

While accepting an award at the event, Travis shouted out his daughter and girlfriend, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” using the endearing term the “Sicko Mode” rapper called Kylie since the beginning of their romance.

Kylie shared their baby No. 2 pregnancy news with fans on September 7, 2021, via Instagram video. Travis’ hand was later seen holding Kylie’s pregnant bump in a baby shower photo she shared the following January.

It’s clear the Houston native adores his family. Travis gifted Stormi and Kylie matching “toi et moi” diamond rings in early November. While the stunning bauble looked like it could have been an engagement ring, the lip kit queen wore it on her index finger.