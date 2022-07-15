Future scientist! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, enjoyed a fun volcano science experiment with her dad, Travis Scott, in an adorable video.

In a TikTok posted on Thursday, July 14, the Kardashians star’s 4-year-old was seen pouring the ingredients into a “Volcano Lab Pad” project while outside with the “Goosebumps” rapper, 31. As Stormi counted the measurements, her dad made sure to help out. Before they commenced the volcanic fun, Travis stopped Stormi to briefly review the difference between magma and lava with her, which the toddler confidently knew.

They then had a blast watching their experiment erupt on the grass as the “Sicko Mode” artist cheered it on, whereas Stomi could be heard saying “Hot lava!” in the background.

Stormi has been making quite the presence on her mommy’s social media accounts. Just one day prior to their family science project, Kylie, 24, gave fans a quick sneak peek into her daughter’s designer-studded closet, which included an array of stylish shoes and dresses.

Aside from Instagram, the kiddo has made several appearances on Kylie’s TikTok account as well. Perhaps one of the most iconic clips was Stormi’s official TikTok debut on July 6, which Kylie included a comical audio to lip-synch to.

“What’s better than one cover girl?” Kylie mouthed before cutting the camera to reveal her daughter as they held up two fingers. “Two cover girls!”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded a separate precious moment of them as well, lying in bed together as Kylie played audio that developed the famous “Stormi Baby” line, “Stormi, you look like mommy, baby.”

Although the toddler didn’t say anything, she smiled and giggled at the sound of her mommy’s voice.

While Stormi has become a TikTok sensation, she is also a knowledgeable youngster! She even tagged along with Kylie to Ulta Beauty to pick out multiple products from Kylie’s makeup company.

“OK, it’s a very special day today, because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta,” the Hulu personality said in a clip she shared via TikTok on June 8. Kylie then asked her daughter, “You excited?” to which Stormi sweetly responded, “Yes.”

The whole family has been enjoying life so far since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum gave birth to their second child — a baby boy — on February 2.

While the couple initially named him Wolf Webster, Kylie later announced that they were changing his name.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on March 21. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”