Fans watched Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa’s love story unfold during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. While the pair quickly fell in love and started a family together, fans have speculated that they have since called it quits. Keep scrolling to find out if Kalani is single, learn about her relationship with Asuelu and more.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ ​Stars Kalani and Asuelu Meet?

The pair met when Kalani was on vacation in Samoa. Asuelu was working at the resort she was staying at and they quickly hit it off.

They soon became pregnant and welcomed baby No. 1, a son named Oliver, in January 2018. After Kalani gave birth to Oliver, the pair began the process for Asuelu’s K-1 visa so he could be with Kalani and their son in the United States.

Kalani and Asuelu learned they were expecting baby No. 2 shortly after he arrived in the United States and they tied the knot in September 2018.

The couple’s second child, a son named Kennedy, was born in May 2019.

Are ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani and Asuelu Still Married?

As of June 2023, In Touch can exclusively confirm that there is no divorce filing for Kalani or Asuelu and they are still married.

Kalani has not publicly commented on the status of her relationship with Asuelu. ​However, the Samoa native has been absent from many of her recent social media posts.

Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Kalani and Asuelu Split?

Fans have watched Kalani and Asuelu face many obstacles during their romance on the franchise.

During the season 3 premiere of 90 Day Diaries in March 2022, the couple struggled with communication issues and got into a huge fight as they prepared to sell their Utah home.

After the episode aired, Kalani and Asuelu both unfollowed each other on social media and the California native blasted her husband for allegedly blocking her on Instagram.

Asuelu gave an update about their relationship by sharing a lengthy message via Instagram in June 2022. When people asked him where Kalani was on his social media, he simply responded, “IDK.”

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want film TikTok with me,” he wrote at the time. “She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

Later that month, he told fans he was “single” while showing off his impressive weight loss in a TikTok video.

The speculation continued that month when In Touch exclusively confirmed that the couple’s Washington, Utah, home was placed for sale one month earlier.

By December 2022, the pair were seemingly on good terms and shared several photos via social media together as they celebrated Christmas with their sons and enjoyed a date night.

TLC

However, their relationship seemingly took a turn when Kalani dodged a question about her relationship with Asuelu during a Q&A via her Instagram Stories in March 2023. One social media user asked if they are “still together,” adding, “Greetings from Hamburg, Germany.”

The TLC personality didn’t answer the question and instead commented on where the fan lives. “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedule so I’m very tired and hungry right now,” Kalani said. “So I read that as, ​’Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.’”

Kalani continued to hint at the split when she told her fans she was “trying [her] best” while sharing adorable photos of their sons via Instagram in April 2023. Soon after she shared the post, several of her followers rushed to the comments section to show their support.