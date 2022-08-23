City girl takes the beach! Real Housewives of New York City star Luann de Lesseps has proven to be a bikini queen over the years.

Bravo viewers were first introduced to Luann during season 1 of RHONY, which premiered in March 2006. She took a brief break from the show during season 6, in which she only appeared as a friend of the cast. However, she resumed her role as a series regular during season 7 and has continued to star on the show.

Additionally, Luann also appeared on the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The series, which premiered on Peacock in November 2021, brings together several stars from the Real Housewives franchise as they vacation together.

In January 2020, Luann opened up about how she maintains her impressive figure while exclusively speaking to Life & Style.

“I like to run for 10 minutes or 15 minutes just to get your heart pumping, get your blood flowing, it’s really good,” she said at the time.

In addition to cardio, the reality star said that she likes to do a bit of lifting. “I do weights for the arms because I have to wear these dresses that are sleeveless, and then the legs and then the tummy so I have my routine that I do,” Luann continued. “Then I do yoga. I have a gym in my apartment — it’s fabulous and overlooks Central Park. It’s gorgeous, and I’m busy, so I think that also helps keep you in shape when you’re running around.”

“I go hiking upstate in my house,” she added.

When she’s not starring on the popular reality show, Luann revealed that she likes to spend quality time with her family. “I hang out with my kids, go to the movies … things like that,” she said. “Just being normal and not having a camera follow me … I am more down to earth than most people think. I come from a big family of six kids.”

Luann shares daughter, Victoria, and son, Noel, with ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps, whom she was married to from 1993 until 2009. She went on to marry Thomas D’Agostino Jr. in 2016, though their divorce was finalized the following year.

