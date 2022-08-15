Back to the bush? Alaskan Bush People fans have been patiently waiting to learn about the possible return of the hit Discovery reality TV series. After months of speculation, star Noah Brown finally shared an update about whether the show is coming back or not.

“Hey everyone! I have finally started a YouTube channel,” Noah, 30, wrote via Instagram on August 12. “We are aiming to upload our first video next week and we are going to try to put up a new video every week. So, if y’all want to make sure that you don’t miss it, why not head over and Subscribe! The link is in my Bio.”

Fans took to the comments to inquire about whether that meant Alaskan Bush People would continue for season 14. “Is the show coming back on TV?” one fan asked.

Noah responded, “Sorry, but I am not supposed to say.”

Another fan commented, “Sounds like an ‘I’m not [supposed] to say, but yes’ to me. [laughing with tears emoji] [red heart emoji].”

It’s been nearly one yeas since season 13 of the Brown family’s reality series premiered for season 13 on Discovery in September 2021. The family, who has documented their lives living off of the land in the Alaskan bush since 2014, suffered a devastating loss when patriarch Billy Brown died in February 2021 at age 68.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure. He was our best friend – a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed,” Bear Brown, the third eldest Brown son, announced via Instagram at the time. “He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time! God bless everyone!!!”

In addition to Bear and Noah, Bill shared sons Matt Brown, Gabriel Brown, Bam Bam Brown, and daughters Snowbird Brown and Rain Brown with wife Ami Brown.

The Brown family dedicated season 13 to their patriarch, and fans watched as they reflected on Bill’s legacy. “Dad always told us one day we’d have to carry on without him,” Bam Bam, 37, said on the show. “But we weren’t ready for him to go.”

However, it seems like the future of the Brown family on reality TV is up in the air. Past seasons of Alaskan Bush People have debuted in either the summer or fall. At the time of publication, Discovery has not yet announced plans to renew Alaskan Bush People for season 14.