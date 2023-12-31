Fans of 90 Day Fiancé have been enjoying the drama of season 10 as couples Ashley Michelle and Manuel Vélez, Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda, Sophie Sierra and Rob Warne, Seungdo “Nick” Ham and Devin Hoofman, Igor “Justin” Shutencov and Nikki Exotika, Analí Vallejos and Clayton Clark, and Citra Wilson and Sam Wilson prepare to walk down the aisle. Unfortunately, the season took a brief hiatus on December 24, 2023, because of the Christmas Eve holiday. Will the 90 Day Fiancé break continue for New Year’s Eve tonight?

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ on Tonight?

Fans of the flagship series will have to wait another week to watch a new episode, as 90 Day Fiancé is not on tonight (Sunday, December 31, 2023). However, there will still be 90 Day Fiancé content for fans to enjoy.

What Is TLC’s Schedule Tonight?

Instead of the usual 90 Day Fiancé season 10 episode, TLC will air a rerun of the 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk special “Naughtiest Moments of 2023” at 6 p.m. ET. The description reads, “Favorites are in the holiday spirit and ready to watch the naughtiest moments of 2023. Patrick and John, Kalani and Kolini, Jovi and Yara, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Robert and Anny roast chestnuts and kiss under the mistletoe as they watch along.

Then, a new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk: Single All the Way, where franchise alums will discuss the new season of 90 Day: The Single Life, is set to air at 8 p.m. ET. “Kenny and Armando, Kalani and Kolini, Elizabeth and Andrei, and Robert and Anny get festive with confetti and cocktails as they watch along!” the description reads.

Those who enjoy TLC’s other hit series Sister Wives can then tune into a Look Back episode at 10 p.m. ET, followed by a rerun of a Talk Back episode at 11 p.m. ET.

Though 90 Day Fiancé season 10 is not in tonight’s TLC lineup, fans can look forward to a brand new season of 90 Day: The Single Life premiering tomorrow, January 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.

When Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Back on TLC?

90 Day Fiancé season 10 is set to return on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The season will pick up with episode 12. The description reads, “Sophie’s mom arrives with harsh judgments about Rob’s apartment; with Manuel’s friend in town, Ashley and Manuel fight about finances; Justin’s racy bedroom suggestion insults Nikki; Clayton confronts Anali about telling her father.”