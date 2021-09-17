Irina Shayk has finally opened up regarding the rumors about a romance between her and Kanye West. Unfortunately, the characteristically reserved Russian model didn’t reveal much.

When asked about her relationship with the Donda rapper, 44, Irina, 35, expertly dodged the question.

“Tomorrow there is going to be a rumor that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” Irina told Highsnobiety in a recent interview. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

The Hercules actress became a tabloid staple when she started dating A-lister Bradley Cooper in 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Lea, in March 2017 but ultimately split in 2019. The parents remain close and live near each other to make coparenting easier. Despite appearing on the front pages of magazines, however, the model’s personal life remains extremely private — which she credits to her Russian upbringing.

“My grandma was a secret agent in WWII,” she told the outlet. “I think private life should be private. Irina is KGB-style.”

Rumors Irina was dating Kanye first started to circulate when they were photographed in Provence, France, in June for the rapper’s 44th birthday. Irina and Kanye were previously acquainted — she had modeled for YEEZY and appeared in Kanye’s 2010 music video for “Power.”

It would have been Kanye’s first public romance since his split with his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce in February 2021 after seven years of marriage. Kim, 40, was unbothered by the relationship, a source told People, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s star didn’t want the romance to interfere with Kanye’s relationship with their children.

Kanye and Kim share four children, North West, 8, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

Initially, a source told In Touch that Kanye and Irina were attempting to make a long-distance relationship work.

“With Irina based in New York and Kanye traveling from Wyoming to Los Angeles, they decided to date long-distance and navigate it from there,” the insider said at the time. “The good thing is that they both have busy lives, which keeps things interesting. They text and FaceTime often and have plans to meet up in New York.”

However, it seems that the couple either fizzled out or the pair kept the relationship casual.

“Kanye and Irina are over, but they never really started, there’s nothing going on there,” a source told Us Weekly. The insider added Irina realized “they aren’t great romantic partners” and ended the relationship.