Family time. Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper looked happy-go-lucky while stepping out together with their daughter, Lea, after the model’s romantic getaway with rapper Kanye West.

Irina, 35, kept a low profile in a chic pair of sunglasses as she and Bradley, 46, stepped out for a walk on Wall Street in New York City on Thursday, June 17. Lea, 4, was dressed in a darling pink frock and was smiling brightly during the brisk morning stroll with her parents. The Aloha actor also flashed a big grin for the cameras.

Last week, Irina was spotted enjoying some mother-daughter time at the park in the Big Apple on Thursday, June 10. It happened to be the same day she returned from spending time with Kanye, 44, in Provence, France, to celebrate his birthday.

She and the Yeezy fashion designer have been one of Hollywood’s most surprising and captivating couples since romance rumors started swirling in April. Kanye and Irina are “smitten” with each other, a source exclusively told In Touch amid his divorce from his wife of nearly seven years, Kim Kardashian.

“Irina and Kanye are more than just a casual fling. They had the most fabulous time in France for his birthday,” the insider said. “While it was a short trip, they got to do lots of fun things, like fine dining and sightseeing.”

Long before they sparked a romance, Irina and Kanye worked together. The Victoria’s Secret angel appeared in his “Power” music video as one of the goddesses, and she also walked in his 2012 runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Bradley is clearly still on good terms with his former flame, but he hopes the romance between Irina and Kanye “fizzles out” for their daughter’s sake, another source previously told In Touch.

“It’s only a matter of time before [all of the hype] spills over into his daughter Lea’s life,” the source dished. “[Bradley is] very protective of his daughter.”

Bradley is happy that Irina is dating, the insider further explained, but what he is “not happy about is who she is dating. He hates all the publicity she’s getting and will continue to get because she’s now with Kanye.”

The Sports Illustrated cover girl and Hangover star began seeing each other in the spring of 2015 and welcomed their daughter, Lea, in March 2017, before splitting in June 2019.

