Jazz Jennings is one of the most recognizable names in reality television, but did you know that the Jennings family’s last name is actually a pseudonym? Keep scrolling to find out details about Jazz Jennings’ real last name, season 8 of TLC’s I Am Jazz and more.

What Is Jazz Jennings’ Real Last Name?

Jazz and her family have tried to “hide” their “real last name as much as possible,” mom Jeanette Jennings told The Miami Herald in June 2015.

“Jennings is our pseudonym, to sort of make life easier,” she told the outlet at the time. “Our last name is a very Jewish, long last name. We found it easier at this point. She’s known as Jazz Jennings. With the TV show, they’re not going to tell anybody where we live. The TV show is not going to reference our true last name.”

How Tall Is Jazz Jennings?

According to multiple reports, Jazz is around 5 foot 3 in.

What Is Jazz Jennings’ Major at Harvard?

Jazz is currently enrolled at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Though the reality personality got accepted into the prestigious school in 2019, she deferred the admission to “refocus and recenter” after graduating high school that same year, noting in an Instagram post that “it wasn’t an easy decision but it is the right one for me.”

In January 2022, Jazz revealed via TikTok that she was readmitted into the Ivy League school. “So, I just got an email from Harvard, I’m going to find out what it is,” Jazz said to the camera before seeing the results in real time. “Good news,” she said while reading some of her letter out loud, “You’re approved to return. Welcome to Harvard again!”

Courtesy of The Jennings Family/Instagram

Though it is unclear what Jazz’s major is at Harvard, the LGTBQ+ advocate said in a May 2019 TLC video that she was interested in majoring “philosophy, gender and religion.”

‘I Am Jazz’ Season 8: Premiere Date, Cast

Along with Jazz, fans will see her parents, Jeanette and Greg Jennings, siblings Sander, Griffen and Ari Jennings, as well as Jazz’s grandparents, Grandpa Jack and Grandma Jacky, on the newest season of the long-running TLC reality series. Additionally, Jazz’s friends will make appearances throughout the show.

In a December 2022 Instagram post, the college student couldn’t help but gush about her parents and siblings while revealing their new family Instagram account. “I swear I am the luckiest, most blessed person to have such a great support system,” she wrote. “As a family, we made a joint decision that we plan to share with you all from our new family account, @thejenningsfamily__. Be sure to follow to be the first to hear and keep up with all of our family updates.”

Season 8 of I Am Jazz premieres on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.