Jazz Jennings became a household name at just 14 years old when her TLC reality series, I Am Jazz, premiered in 2015. Since then, Jazz has made a name for herself for being an activist of the LGBT community. But how much money does the reality star make? Keep reading for details on Jazz Jennings’ net worth.

What Is Jazz Jennings’ Net Worth?

Jazz is reportedly worth an approximate $500,000, according to multiple outlets. However, it’s unclear how much of her earnings comes from her time on reality TV.

How Does Jazz Jennings Make Money?

In addition to her successful reality series, which has aired for seven seasons as of 2022, Jazz is known as a motivational speaker, YouTube blogger, LGBT+ activist and influencer.

She also runs a couple businesses which benefit transgender youth, including Purple Rainbow Tails. Founded in 2013, Purple Rainbow Tails fashions rubber mermaid tails to raise money for transgender children.

Jazz has been able to monetize her social media accounts, including Instagram and TikTok, where she occasionally shares sponsored content, though it’s unknown how much the activist charges per social media post.

Jazz Jennings Is an Author

The Florida native published a memoir titled Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen in 2016. However, that wasn’t her first time being published. Two years prior, at just 14 years old, Jazz wrote a children’s book called I Am Jazz.

“I Am Jazz was more for children to understand what it means to be transgender, but with Being Jazz, I wanted to get the universal message across that we are all just people and we have to live our lives authentically,” she told USA Today ahead of the release of her memoir.

Jazz Jennings Was Accepted to Harvard

After graduating as valedictorian from Broward Virtual School in 2019, Jazz was accepted to Harvard University. However, she ultimately decided to delay her college education.

“It wasn’t an easy decision, but it is the right one for me,” she captioned an Instagram post at the time. “These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself.”

Lucky for Jazz, she was readmitted to the prestigious university in January 2022.

“So, I just got an email from Harvard, I’m going to find out what it is,” Jazz said in a video shared via TikTok. “Good news! You’re approved to return. Welcome to Harvard again!”