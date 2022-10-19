Jazz Jennings Has Been Open About Her Weight Transformation Over the Years: Photos and Quotes

Fans have watched Jazz Jennings go through a drastic weight transformation over the years.

The I Am Jazz star has been open about her struggles with weight and has discussed the topic on her TLC show, as well as on social media.

One of the first times Jazz discussed her fluctuating weight was via Instagram in March 2019. “I have never really flaunted my body in this way before as I’ve faced a ton of insecurities in the past about my weight,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself posing in just a bra and underwear. “As many of you know, I have severe struggles when it comes to binge-eating, but lately I have been taking control of my life and being more conscious about what I put into my body.”

She went on to credit her sister, Ari Jennings, for inspiring her to treat her body “like a temple.” Jazz added, “It’s super hard because food is SO DAMN GOOD, but my health is important and I know I will succeed while still being able to eat what I want in a controlled manner. I got this and so do all of you in everything you try!”

In June 2021, the TV personality continued to discuss her struggles with weight via Instagram.

“As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight. I suffer from binge eating disorder, a disease in which I’m not only addicted to food, but I eat it in large quantities,” Jazz wrote alongside a photo of herself from years earlier and a more recent picture. “My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than [two] years.”

The LGBTQ activist explained she wanted to “address my weight gain and hold myself accountable” in front of her 1.2 million Instagram followers. “I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now,” she continued. “I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body.”

During season 7 of her show, Jazz reflected on her binge-eating disorder and weight gain as she prepared to attend Harvard University. “Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues,” she said during a November 2021 episode. “I started binge eating and I gained weight and more weight and more weight. And now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today.”

Jazz has been honest about her struggles with body dysmorphia and admitted she’s faced backlash from those closest to her. “I do experience fat-shaming from my family,” she said. “It makes me feel really humiliated.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa & Associated Disorders (ANAD) website or call their hotline at (888)-375-7767 to get help.

Keep scrolling to see Jazz’s weight transformation over the years.