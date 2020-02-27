It won’t be long until school is in session! Jazz Jennings shared how elated she is to enroll in classes at Harvard University in a new Instagram post on Wednesday, February 26, several months after she delayed her start at the Ivy League school.

“After a tough decision, I decided Harvard would be the best home for me,” the TLC alum wrote. “I am so proud to be a part of the Crimson Family and excited to be starting on campus soon! I can’t wait to spread my wings and fly at Harvard.”

The TV personality’s brother shared his support in the comments, noting how he will be rooting her on every step of the way. “Continue spreading your wings and radiating a positive light on everyone around you. I am so excited for you the begin your time at Harvard,” Sander Jennings replied, garnering several likes from her followers.

Courtesy of Jazz Jennings/Instagram

Her top two college choices were Harvard due to the “opportunities, people and resources,” and Pomona because she “felt right at home” when she visited. She ultimately decided on the former after careful consideration.

Jazz was originally accepted to the prestigious school in April 2019, but she decided to defer her offer of admission. In October, the LGBT rights activist opened up about why she opted to hold off for the time being, following her gender confirmation surgery in 2018.

“These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself,” she explained. “I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this next chapter in my life.”

Courtesy of Jazz Jennings/Instagram

In December, the transgender teen proudly shared a new statement celebrating another personal milestone she reached. Jazz posted swimsuit-clad photos while discussing how far she has come over the years.

“These are my scars on full display in #2019,” she wrote. “I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition.”

She’s definitely going to bring her A-game at Harvard!