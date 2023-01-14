Viewers have watched as Jazz Jennings transformed from a little girl featured on 20/20 to the star of her own hit TLC show, I Am Jazz. But where does the transgender activist and author live? Keep scrolling to learn about Jazz’s living arrangement, where she grew up and more!

Where Does Jazz Jennings Live?

Jazz is currently enrolled at Harvard University, and based on her social media presence, she appears to live near the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus. She has shared snapshots during her time as student enjoying off-campus eateries, playing on the Harvard lacrosse field and enjoying strolls through the autumnal streets of New England. The I Am Jazz star has also enjoyed the spoils of nearby Boston, attending a Red Sox game at Fenway Park in the summer of 2022.

Where Did Jazz Jennings Grow Up?

Jazz, her parents and her three siblings lived in South Florida when viewers first met the transgender child at just 6 years old. To protect her safety and partial anonymity, her parents Jeanette and Greg decided to use the pseudonym last name of Jennings instead of their “very Jewish, long last name” when Jazz’s status as one of the youngest transgender children became public information.

As she became a rising TLC star and advocate, Jazz attended the Broward Virtual School in Coconut Creek, Florida. She later graduated as valedictorian and was accepted to Harvard – though she initially deferred her acceptance, the I Am Jazz star is currently pursuing her undergraduate education.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

In addition to spending time in her childhood home, Jazz also attended sleep away camp at Miami’s Harbor Camps. Harbor Camps is specifically for “transgender and non-binary youth and their families,” according to its website. The TLC later reflected on her experience attending Camp Aranu’tiq specifically in her book Being Jazz, noting that her sleep away experience marked a positive time in her life.

Jazz Jennings Made Her TV Debut Alongside Barbara Walters

In a 20/20 special with Barbara Walters focusing on the lives of young transgender children, Jazz made her television debut alongside her parents and siblings, recounting her experience of being a female trapped in a male’s body. Assigned as male at birth, Jazz’s parents recounted that their child gravitated toward traditionally female clothes, toys and interests at an early age and was scared of one day growing a beard and mustache “like daddy.”

The 20/20 special hosted by the late great journalist focused on other transgender children and their stories, but Jazz’s time on television certainly galvanized her public persona. Jazz was suddenly spearheaded to represent transgender youth and made several high profile appearances. By 2015, TLC’s I Am Jazz premiered.

Season 8 of I Am Jazz will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. ET.