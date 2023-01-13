She’s back! Jazz Jennings and her family are returning for season 8 of their hit TLC series, I Am Jazz. Keep reading for everything we know about the upcoming season.

What Is ‘I Am Jazz’?

I Am Jazz follows a 22-year-old transgender woman named Jazz as she navigates life, dating and mental health while experiencing discrimination and online bullying. The show premiered when Jazz was just 14 years old and has followed her through her transition, including multiple surgeries.

Who Will Star in ‘I Am Jazz’ Season 8?

Since its premiere in 2015, camera crews have followed Jazz and her immediate family. As the series returns for season 8, TLC viewers will again see Jazz, her parents, Greg and Jeanette Jennings, and siblings Sander, Griffen and Ari Jennings. Jazz’s grandparents, Grandpa Jack and Grandma Jacky, also play a major role in her life and on the show.

Aside from family, Jazz’s friends occasionally make appearances on the series.

What Is ‘I Am Jazz’ Season 8 About?

In a sneak peek of the upcoming season, Jazz opened up about receiving death threats.

“Someone wants to kill me just for being transgender,” Jazz can be seen confiding in her friends in the clip shared by People.

Jazz’s mother, Jeanette, naturally takes any threat against her daughter very seriously.

“We’ve experienced death threats before,” she said during a confessional. “But this is different. There’s a person out there that knows where she lives. I’m absolutely terrified because there’s no timeline on a death threat.”

Ahead of the premiere, Jazz opened up to People about receiving “death threats almost on a daily basis.”

“People will comment on my photos saying, ‘Burn in hell. Kill yourself. You’re in abomination,’” she told the outlet. “But when someone sends a threat to where you live and they know your location, it’s a really, really scary feeling knowing that someone is kind of stalking you a little bit and they have these ill intentions.”

Jazz, who is a student at Harvard University, said she feels “protected at school.”

“I think they have my back and they’re going to handle any situation,” she added. “But it is really, really scary. And it’s sad that we live in a world where people want to kill others just for being who they are.”

In addition to navigating the terrifying situation, fans will watch as Jazz returns to the dating scene and struggles with her mental health.

When Does ‘I Am Jazz’ Season 8 Premiere?

I Am Jazz returns for its eighth season on Tuesday, January 24, at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.