TLC star Jazz Jennings proudly flaunted her “battle wounds” in an inspiring Instagram post on Wednesday, January 1, marking the first time she’s revealed her scars since undergoing gender confirmation surgery in 2018. The transgender teen shared swimsuit-clad photos with a sentimental statement about the obstacles she has overcome.

“These are my scars on full display in #2019. I’m proud of my scars and love my body just the way it is. I call them my battle wounds because they signify the strength and perseverance it took to finally complete my transition,” the 19-year-old wrote.

After seeing the LGBTQ rights activist’s new snaps at the beach, several people showed love in the comments — including her mom, Jeanette Jennings, and her father, Greg Jennings. “My sweet girl, you are the strongest and bravest of all the souls I’ve even known and I’m blessed to be your mom,” Jazz’s mother wrote. “Your scars are just as beautiful as you the rest of you. I love you with all that I am. You make me proud everyday.”

“Love you Jazz. You are a model of courage, strength, perseverance and most of all, LOVE,” the YouTube personality’s dad added.

Jazz has shared insight about her life while documenting her transition on the popular series I Am Jazz. The TV star previously revealed that 2018 was a “rough year” due to dealing with a “major complication” in regards to her surgery.

Luckily, she later confirmed that everything was going to be just fine. Jazz told ABC News her “life wasn’t in danger,” and it was just a setback amid her journey. “The good thing though is that it was only cosmetic and external so it wasn’t too dramatic.”

In October 2019, the spokesmodel revealed that she was taking a gap year before attending Harvard University, after being accepted into the prestigious school. While taking to Instagram at the time, she shared her reasons for making the decision to hold off.

“These past few years have been so full and busy that I realized I could use some time to refocus and recenter to be the strongest version of myself,” the reality star wrote. “I am so grateful to have the support of my parents and Harvard in making this decision and look forward to focusing on some self-care and getting prepared to start this exciting next chapter in my life.”

Fans are happy to see Jazz putting herself first!