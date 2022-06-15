Bye, haters! Sami Sheen, eldest daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen, clapped back at an online troll who body shamed her, asking if she thought she “had the body for OnlyFans.” The social media critic asked her the insensitive question during a Q&A the celebrity kid hosted on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 15.

Sami responded to the question with a picture of herself holding a plate full of pizza, while saying that there is “no body” a person must have in order to have an OnlyFans account. “Only thing that matters is making sure you’re comfortable with what you’re posting and remembering that all bodies are beautiful,” the text read.

She made a profile on the social media platform on Monday, June 13, and currently charges followers $19.99 a month to view her content. The content creator announced she joined the subscription-based community on Instagram, alongside a flirty picture of her wearing a black string bikini. “Click the link in my bio if you wanna see more,” the teen captioned the Instagram post.

Courtesy of Sami Sheen/Instagram

Her mother, Denise commented on Sami’s post to show her full support, saying she will “always have her back.” Sami even gushed over the Wild Things actress’ support after another Instagram user asked if her parents knew that she had an OnlyFans account.

“Yes, and my mom is very supportive,” she replied while seemingly shading the Two and a Half Men star.

Charlie publicly announced his disapproval of his daughter’s new social media account after telling E! News that he did “not condone” her decision. “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof,” he told the news outlet on Monday, June 13. “Since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

After seemingly being shunned by her ex-husband, Denise exclusively told Life & Style that “Sami is 18” and “makes her own choices.” “This decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in. All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment.”