Shutterstock (3)

Hot and heavy! Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted packing on the PDA outside of Mr. Furley’s Bar in Los Angeles on Monday, June 15. The pair were seen kissing in the front of their convertible before driving off in photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

The Transformer star, 34, and the rapper’s intimate outing comes after her ex Brian Austin Green seemingly moved on to model Courtney Stodden. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 46, and the 25-year-old bombshell were photographed leaving a restaurant together on Saturday, June 13.

Megan and Brian decided to split up after at 15 years together and almost 10 years of marriage. “Due to their busy schedules, they were barely spending any time together,” a source exclusively told In Touch at the time. “[She] felt so lonely, and it was her decision to end it.”

The former flames share three children together — Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The Desperate Housewives alum confirmed they have been broken up since late 2019 during the May 18 episode of his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.”

Brian revealed Megan and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) met while working on the set of their new movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. Thankfully, Brian approves of his ex’s new romance. “I trust her judgment, she’s always had really good judgment,” he said on the podcast. “I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way.”

The Cleveland native, 30, and the brunette beauty first sparked dating rumors after being spotted together in Calabasas on May 16. There was no denying the two had chemistry after the release of the rapper’s new music video, “Bloody Valentine,” on May 20 in which Megan made a guest appearance. In the video, the mom can be seen dancing in her underwear and exchanging a kiss with the singer.

“She grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more,” another source exclusively told In Touch. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”