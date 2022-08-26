Honey Boo Boo’s father, Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, underwent more than $60,000 worth of cosmetic procedures to achieve a new, nearly recognizable look.

“I never thought I could have a smile I would be proud of, and I really love the Botox because I look a lot younger,” Sugar Bear, 50, said in a statement following his Hollywood makeover. “I haven’t stopped looking in the mirror, I don’t recognize the man in the mirror.”

The reality star is a longtime tobacco chewer, which caused major damage to his gums and teeth. He reportedly had 20 of his top and bottom teeth surgically removed by cosmetic dentist Dr. Joseph Goodman in Beverly Hills, California. Mike’s rotting teeth were then replaced with snap-in dentures which completely transformed his smile.

Sugar Bear’s new mouth comes more than three months after he first traveled to Los Angeles to undergo a dental makeover. However, during his consultation with Dr. Tania Farshi, the dentist discovered multiple white spots that could possibly be cancer of the lower gums, TMZ reported on May 1.

“I went to the dentist and had some dental work done and they found some white stuff. I am concerned about it now,” he said in a statement at the time.

The Mama June: From Not to Hot star then went to see cancer specialist Dr. Babak Larian who performed a biopsy on his salivary gland, the outlet reported. Though the results revealed that the tumor was benign, there was still a chance that the tumor could become cancerous in the future. Mike ultimately decided to undergo tumor removal surgery the following month.

Prior to the discovery of the benign tumors, the Georgia native was well on his way to a more youthful look, having already undergone Botox, liposuction, a tummy tuck and a hair transplant, his rep told TMZ at the time.

Though the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star’s hair transplant procedure could take up to a year and a half to achieve full results, his new look is a result of more than 3500 follicular unit extraction grafts performed by Jacques Abrahamian of L.A. FUE Hair Clinic of Pasadena. This new technology avoids the use of scalpels and stitches.

Sugar Bear – who shares daughter Alana with ex June “Mama June” Shannon – also reportedly received a platelet rich plasma treatment and embryonic stem cells in an effort to heal quicker.

Following his December 2021 split from ex Jennifer Lamb, Mike moved on with new love Heather Davis.

“We’re committed, I love her and that’s the way it’s going to be,” he announced via Instagram in March. “I’m happy right now, please let me be happy for a change and live life how I want it. I want to be with her and her son.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson’s complete transformation!