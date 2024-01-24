Déjà vu? Fans of Gypsy Rose Blanchard have noticed that she seemingly inherited an interview tactic from late mom Dee Dee Blanchard and used it with her husband, Ryan Anderson.

TIkToker Noah Glenn Carter pointed out in a video on Monday, January 22, that on her recent press tour, Gypsy, 32, could sometimes be seen squeezing Ryan’s hand during interviews. While this might have been a show of affection or a form of comfort, some people believe Gypsy was actually emulating something her mother used to do as a way to get Gypsy to stop talking.

“So an old clip of Gypsy Rose talking about her mom just went viral. In this clip, she said that during interviews with [Dee Dee], her mom would squeeze her hand when she wanted Gypsy to stop talking about something,” Carter explained. “Now, you’ve probably all seen the clip of Gypsy doing exactly that to her husband … There’s an interview of Gypsy squeezing her husband’s hand, which in Gypsy’s own words, means that she wanted him to stop talking.”

The TikToker was referring to a moment from the 2017 documentary film Mommy Dead and Dearest, in which Gypsy was interviewed about her life with Dee Dee and her mother’s murder. At one point, she spoke about how Dee Dee kept Gypsy from saying too much about the abuse she endured from her mom.

“She’d squeeze my hand, and I’d know — zip it,” Gypsy said.

Meanwhile, the clip of Gypsy and Ryan, 37, whom she married while behind bars in 2022, appears to be from a virtual interview during the couple’s press tour for the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Getty

Gypsy suffered years of abuse at the hands of Dee Dee, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). This mental disorder caused Dee Dee to lie about her daughter’s age and fabricate Gypsy’s various medical issues. In addition to making Gypsy undergo unnecessary medical treatments, Gypsy claimed that Dee Dee physically abused her and kept her extremely isolated from the outside world.

In 2015, Gypsy enlisted help from then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn to murder Dee Dee. The following year, Gypsy was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for her involvement in the murder. Nick, 34, ​​was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator to the crime in 2018 and was sentenced to life without parole. After serving roughly eight years of her sentence, Gypsy was released early on parole in December 2023.

After her release, Gypsy got to work telling her side of the story in the Lifetime series, multiple interviews and an eBook called Released: Conversations on the Eve of Freedom. Though she has gained several supporters in the last month, many people have criticized her for claiming that she had a much smaller role in Dee Dee’s murder than Nick, who committed the act. She responded to the hate with an Instagram post on January 16.

“Those who choose to stay ignorant about my personal growth as a person and place labels on me DO NOT influence my happiness. Spread love NOT hate,” she captioned a set of cryptic messages. One of the images read, “Keep calm and ignore the haters.” Meanwhile, the second image read, “Living a good life is really the best revenge. Once they acknowledge that they cannot ruin your happiness, they lose their power.”