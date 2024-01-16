Haters are gonna hate, but it doesn’t bother Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The Louisiana native, who was released from prison on parole on December 28, 2023, after serving eight out of 10 years for the murder of mom Dee Dee Blanchard, clapped back at her “ignorant haters” with a few powerful messages on social media.

Gypsy, 32, took to her Instagram on Monday, January 15, to share two graphics containing somewhat cryptic quotes for her critics. The first image featured a crown and the message, “Keep calm and ignore the haters.” Meanwhile, the second image read, “Living a good life is really the best revenge. Once they acknowledge that they cannot ruin your happiness, they lose their power.”

In her caption, Gypsy addressed the people who have tried to bring her down.

“Those who choose to stay ignorant about my personal growth as a person and place labels on me DO NOT influence my happiness. Spread love NOT hate,” she wrote, adding a kissing face emoji.

In 2016, Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her involvement in Dee Dee’s 2015 murder. She suffered years of abuse at the hands of her mother, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP). The mental disorder caused Dee Dee to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her daughter’s various medical issues. In addition to undergoing unnecessary medical treatments, Gypsy claimed that she was physically abused by Dee Dee and kept extremely isolated.

In order to escape the abuse, Gypsy enlisted help from then-boyfriend Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, a Wisconsin native whom she met on a Christian dating site. After chatting with Nick, 34, online for three years and meeting him in person, they planned and went through with Dee Dee’s murder.

While Gypsy was eligible for early parole, Nick was sentenced to life in prison without parole in 2019 after he was found guilty of first-degree murder for being a coconspirator in Dee Dee’s killing. Many of Nick’s supporters have flooded Gypsy’s social media to question why he is still behind bars while she is free and why she has distanced herself from Nick.

As part of her parole requirements, Gypsy is not allowed to have any contact with Nick, according to court documents obtained by TMZ on January 5. Additionally, during her January 8 appearance on “The Viall Files” podcast, Gypsy said that Nick was “the one that did the actual kill,” not her. For this reason, she said she does not “identify as a murderer.”

“If you think about it, yes I had a part to play in it. I requested… I asked Nick for help,” she said. “And how that conversation started was you know, he was saying that he would protect me from anyone. I said, ‘Anyone?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ I said, ‘Even my mother?’ He said yes and then the plan kind of formed from there. But he’s the one that did the actual kill. Not me. I can’t kill anyone. That’s why he’s in trouble to begin with, because he’s the one that did it.”