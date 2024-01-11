For someone newly released from prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has already become a social media pro and shared a precious photo of what she looked like as a baby as part of “Throwback Thursday” on ​Thursday, January 11.

Gypsy, 32, was seen in a red sweatshirt and denim overalls with a little pink bow atop her small tufts of hair in the snapshot, where she showed off a huge smile. “Throwback Thursday! Little me,” she wrote in the caption.

With Gypsy’s past history of abuse at the hands of late mom Dee Dee Blanchard, fans were heartbroken about what was to come in the happy-looking tot’s life.

“Idk how someone can look at that baby and think ‘I’m going to torture her,'” one follower wrote in the comments while another added, “How could anyone think of doing bad to a child with that smile,” which garnered more than 11,000 “likes” from other users.

“Cute precious baby. It’s so sad what that little girl had to go through. I hope your life gets happier and happier from here in out,” one fan told Gypsy, while another commented, “Healthy baby was robbed.”

Gypsy pleaded guilty to second degree murder in 2016 for her part in the June 2015 murder of her mother. Then-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn stabbed Dee Dee to death in her bed while Gypsy hid in a bathroom. He claimed at trial that the murder was Gypsy’s idea.

She received a ​10-year sentence and served eight years, getting released from Missouri’s Chillicothe Correction Center on December 28, 2023, while Nicholas is serving life in prison without parole.

It’s believed that Dee Dee developed Munchausen syndrome by proxy ​(MSP), a mental illness that causes guardians to fake medical symptoms in order to make a child appear sick in an attempt to gain sympathy or attention.

When Gypsy was 8 years old, Dee Dee claimed her daughter suffered from leukemia and shaved her head to make it appear she was undergoing cancer treatments. She also claimed Gypsy had muscular dystrophy, forcing her to use a wheelchair despite her ability to walk.

Dee Dee had her daughter’s salivary glands removed in a painful and unnecessary surgery and also had her use a feeding tube inserted through her nose despite Gypsy’s ability to eat. She also claimed Gypsy had hearing and visual impairments.

After her first day in prison, Gypsy revealed she finally felt “free” after years of her health being controlled by her mother. “Since my incarceration, I am finally free to build relationships and friendships. It’s such a good memory,” she explained in the Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Since her release, Gypsy has taken to social media like she’s been at it for years. She shared her first Instagram selfie on her first day of freedom, documented a trip to the salon to get new hair highlights and even did a “Get Ready With Me” video ahead of her Good Morning America appearance on January 5.