Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed the state of mind she was in when she decided to have her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, killed.

“It was panic, desperation,” Gypsy, 32, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, January 3. “Because I was facing yet another surgery pretty soon, and I really did not want to have the surgery.”

In June 2015, Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, conspired to kill Dee Dee after Gypsy learned that the medical issues she thought she had were actually made up by her mother. Dee Dee subjected Gypsy to several unnecessary medical procedures through her childhood and told her several lies, including that she was younger than she was. It was concluded that she is a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick,” according to The Cleveland Clinic.

Gypsy ​was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison after she pleaded guilty for her involvement in the murder in July 2016. ​However, she only served eight years of her sentence and she was released on early parole on December 28, 2023. Meanwhile, Nicholas, 34, was sentenced to serve a life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of first-degree murder. Additionally, Nicholas was sentenced to serve 25 more years for armed criminal action in February 2019.

The Louisiana native explained that she was supposed to undergo a neck surgery that would look at her “vocal cords” and “voice box” to “figure out why [her] voice is so high-pitched” before Dee Dee’s death.

“And they thought the doctors attributed that to maybe a breathing issue,” Gypsy recalled. “So they were going to do surgery on my larynx, and at that point, I was just not having it. I’m like, ‘I do not want to have the surgery.’ I expressed that to my mother.”

She said that there was “no debating” with her mother about whether or not she would go through with the surgery. “She’s like, ‘You’re having it,’ and that’s it. There’s no discussion to be had. And I felt in my heart, please change your mind. This life needs to change,” Gypsy continued.

“It’s not like I didn’t think about every other option besides murder. I did,” she admitted.

Not only was Gypsy being forced into another surgery, but she explained that Dee Dee was mentally and physically abusing her at the time.

Courtesy of Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

Now that she has had time to reflect on the situation, Gypsy said she regrets the way she went about dealing with her mother’s abuse.

“If I had another chance to redo everything, I don’t know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I’m not sick and mommy makes me sick,” she said. “Or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, ‘You know what, I’m going to go tell the police everything.’ I kind of struggle with that.”

Gypsy concluded, “Nobody will ever hear me say I’m glad she’s dead or I’m proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”