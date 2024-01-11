Best believe she’s still bejeweled. Two weeks after she was released from prison early on parole, Gypsy Rose Blanchard changed up her look with some fresh highlights in her hair, sharing her transformation on social media with a Taylor Swift song as the soundtrack.

Gypsy, 32, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 10, with a video from the hair salon. She included a photo of herself with foils in her hair, a selfie with her stylist and an “after” selfie featuring her lightened locks. Gypsy, who previously said she was a big fan of Taylor, 34, used the singer’s popular song “Bejeweled” as the audio.

“Diamonds in my eyes / I polish up real, I polish up real nice / Nice!” the lyrics read.

In the caption, Gypsy wrote, “Thank you to Abigail at Revive hair salon for my beautiful highlights.”

Fans showered the Louisiana native with compliments in the comments section.

“Hair done. man secured. booked and busy. ohhh she’s eating,” one fan wrote, referring to Gypsy’s husband, Ryan Anderson, and her whirlwind of interviews and other engagements since her release.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

“Lashes, nails, hair and new phone ???? don’t play w herrr,” another user commented.

Gypsy’s hair has gone through quite the transformation through the years. Her late mom Dee Dee Blanchard, who was believed to have had Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSP) — a mental disorder that caused her to lie about Gypsy’s age and fabricate her medical issues — shaved her head when she claimed Gypsy had leukemia. After Gypsy’s arrest, her hair grew out again, eventually reaching below her shoulders. Gypsy started to wear it both naturally curly and straight.

In 2015, Gypsy and then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn murdered Dee Dee as a way for Gypsy to escape her mother’s abuse after years of isolation. Gypsy was then sentenced to serve 10 years at Chillicothe Correctional Center, while Nick received a life sentence without parole at Potosi Correctional Center, both located in Missouri.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram

After serving roughly eight years of her sentence, Gypsy was released early on parole on December 28, 2023. Ryan, 37, picked her up from the correctional center and brought her to a hotel, where she took her “first selfie of freedom” and shared it on Instagram. The photo showed her sporting a side ponytail, jeans and an ombré sweatshirt.

Ryan later treated Gypsy to a spa day, where she received a fresh set of nails and fake eyelashes. She’s become somewhat of an influencer, sharing her outfits and various selfies on social media. However, Gypsy — who starred in a Lifetime docuseries and published an eBook after her release — has also made it clear she intends to do more with her platforms.

“I want to be a voice when I can, because I didn’t have any reference like, ‘So and so said I’m being abused, I’m going to go for help,’” she told The Mirror of her plans to be an advocate for other MSP victims. “I don’t want to just be, ‘Hey there, I sit here and I look pretty; I went to McDonald’s yesterday and ate a cheeseburger.’ I want to make what I post and put out to the world mean something.”