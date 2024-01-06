Gypsy Rose Blanchard was popular during her eight-year run behind bars for the 2015 murder of her mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, and revealed more than 250 men reached out to her during her incarceration.

“From all countries, Italy, Germany,” Gypsy, 32, explained of her many admirers all over the world alongside her husband, Ryan Anderson, in an interview published by Entertainment Tonight on Friday, January 5.

Blanchard noted that her husband separated himself from the large group of men by also being from her home state of Louisiana. The similarity created an early bond between the couple, who later wed in June 2022.

“I saw that, and I’m kinda like, ‘Hey, someone from my home state, we probably have a lot in common,’” Blanchard told the outlet. “So I wrote him a letter and we became friends and of course more than friends and now we’re married.”

Gypsy was released from prison on December 28, 2023, after serving eight years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mother. Gypsy and her then-boyfriend, Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn, conspired to kill Dee Dee after Gypsy learned that the numerous medical issues she thought she had, which included leukemia and muscular dystrophy, were actually made up by her mother.

Dee Dee subjected Gypsy to unnecessary and painful medical procedures throughout her childhood and told her several lies, including that she was younger than she was. It was concluded that Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is “a mental illness in which a person acts as if an individual he or she is caring for has a physical or mental illness when the person is not really sick,” according to The Cleveland Clinic

Following Blanchard’s arrest, it was determined that her mother had falsified numerous medical diagnoses and the years of abuse her mother inflicted were deemed to be the motive in the June 2015 murder. Since her incarceration has come to a close, Gypsy has detailed some of the horrors she faced, and is set to open up even further in The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

After Gypsy’s departure from the Chillicothe Correctional Center, she started life with her new husband, with him having a special “romantic date” planned upon her homecoming.

“That night is when I’m going to get her to myself and have a romantic night out and take her on her first date,” Ryan told People one day after her release on December 29, 2023, adding, “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever.”