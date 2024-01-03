Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed she still hasn’t seen The Act, the 2019 Hulu limited series based on her life and crimes, since being released from prison.

“I actually have not seen anything, like the documentaries or The Act,” Blanchard, 32, told The Hollywood Reporter during a post-release interview published on Wednesday, January 3. “I haven’t seen that, and so I don’t know what is inaccurate in those versions of things.”

She continued, “And I guess people can pick out if they self-correct those inaccuracies on their own by watching this documentary series. So I’m just kind of coming out and sharing my story and the whole truth. That’s how I’m doing it.”

The interview came ahead of the release of The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard, a six-part Lifetime docuseries which premieres on Friday, January 5. Through her participation in the series, Blanchard hopes to “dissect everything that’s happened to [her]” and tell “the whole story [in her] words,” as she explains in the show’s trailer.

On why she waited this long to share her side of story in detail, Blanchard said she is only now “emotionally ready” to process her past.

HBO

“There’s a lot of things to unpack in my life — more than just with my mother. And so I think at the time of doing my previous interviews, everything was so surrounded around my mother and I,” Blanchard told The Hollywood Reporter.

She continued, “So I think now I’m kind of coming to a place where I could be more confident to open up a little bit more and feel like I’m in a safe space enough to [open up]. That’s why I’m so candid in this documentary.”

Blanchard also described speaking at length about her past, as well as her time behind bars, as a “form of therapy.”

“I think in a sense it was because you’re talking about it, you’re getting it out there,” she told the outlet of her time filming the docuseries. “You know, there were times that I was hitting on emotions that I didn’t quite expect.”

Reconnecting with her family members, Blanchard said, has resulted in her “learning new revelations” about her troubled childhood that she had previously been in the dark about. “It’s like I’ve got my version of my life and then everybody else has their own version of things. So I’m piecing things together as I go.”

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for her role in the June 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released on parole on December 28, 2023, after spending eight years behind bars. Her ex-boyfriend and coconspirator, Nicholas Godejohn, is currently serving a life sentence for his first-degree murder of Dee Dee.