Wowza! Gwyneth Paltrow looked gorgeous as she stepped onto the Golden Globes red carpet in a sheer nude gown that left little to the imagination. While talking to Ryan Seacrest, the 47-year-old said she is “semi-retired” from acting although she did recently have a role in The Politician — one that her husband, Brad Falchuk, wrote specifically for her. “I am married to the writer,” she explained. “He asked me to do the show. He said was writing it for me. I said, ‘I am Goop from head to toe,’ but he is very charming. He is very convincing.”

The Goop founder — who played Ben Platt’s mother in the Netflix series — gushed about working with the Broadway veteran. “I am really proud of him and excited for him. It’s great,” she raved.

These days, the blonde beauty is focused on her wellness company, and Ryan, 45, couldn’t help but ask what she keeps in her kitchen. TBH, we all want to know. “Probably — pretty regular stuff. I have two teenagers, you know. I try to get like the healthier version of the things,” she said. One thing Gwyn loves is Siete chips. “I am obsessed,” she confessed.

It’s great to see the Iron Man alum — who shares Apple, 15, and Moses, 13, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin — in such a great place these days. Gwyneth and Brad, 48, got married in September 2018 in the Hamptons, but the two didn’t mind not shacking up right away. “I think because we each have two teenage children, whom we love very much, we were just trying to be mindful and give them a little space and not move too quickly,” she said in October during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Now we’re merged, and it’s great.”

The actress even gets along with the Coldplay frontman, 42, and his girlfriend, Dakota Johnson, just fine. After the pair called it quits in June, Gwyn was the one “who pushed them to get back together,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Gwyneth loves Dakota and vice versa. She really likes her and who she is as a person. [Gwyneth] cares deeply for him and wants him to be happy.”

Additionally, Chris and Brad seem to have a great relationship, too. “Brad and Chris have a lot of respect for each other, and they always get their creative juices flowing when they hang out,” the source added. “They get something from being together — they’re both very cool guys.”

Well, it seems like Gwyn is living her best life, and we’re here for it!